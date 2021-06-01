The City of Wetumpka Is Having A Hospitality Job Fair

by Ja Nai Wright

The city of Wetumpka has had a recent surge in popularity since the airing of HGTV’s Hometown Takeover. A lot of the businesses are getting more recognition and customers as the series comes to an end. Local business owners say that business is thriving and growing so much, that they need to expand their staff.

Wetumpka is hosting a hospitality job fair on Wednesday, June 2nd from 10 am to 2 pm. The address is 410 south main street.

Locally owned businesses are not the only ones affected by the worker shortage. Larger businesses like the Wind Creek Hotel will also be attending the job fair looking to hire. Hotels and restaurants are hiring a variety of positions.