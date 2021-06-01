Two Additional Teens Charged in April Shooting on Day Resulting in Five People Shot, One Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made two additional arrests in April 18 shooting death of 34-year-old Queneisa McReynolds, of Montgomery. MPD charged both Kevorious Rankins, 16, and Ivan Floyd, 17, both of Montgomery, with two counts of second degree Assault and Reckless Murder.

U.S Marshals task force took Rankins and Floyd into custody on April 23. MPD placed them in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on May 28.

On April 18, around 10 pm, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Day Street. They received a call of several people shot. At the scene, police located McReynolds suffereing from a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported her to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Also, one juvenile male, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound was located on the scene. Additionally, one juvenile female, one adult female, and one adult male, who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, were also located on the scene. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

**No mugshot available for Kevorious Rankins**