ASU Track & Field: Brown competes against the best in the nation at the East Prelims, closing out the 2021 season

by Janae Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Alabama State freshman Tionna Brown closed out her first collegiate season with a pair of races in the 100- and 200-meters at the NCAA Division East Region Prelims at North Florida on Saturday night.

Brown (Fort Wayne, Ind.) finished sixth in her heat in the 100-meters with a time of 11.44 seconds (11.433), finishing ahead of Rayniah Jones (Central Florida) at 11.48 seconds and Camille Christopher (Purdue) at 11.54 seconds. Her heat was won by Jayla Crawford (Florida State) at 11.17 seconds, followed by Anavia Battle (Ohio State) at 11.21 and Kamaya Debose-Epps (North Carolina A&T) at 11.31 seconds.

She finished 19th overall in the event, with Epps being the last qualifier in the event. A pair of runners went under 11 seconds in the overall event with Tamara Clark (Alabama) setting a facility record in heat two at 10.98 seconds, before Cambrea Sturgis (North Carolina A&T) broke it in heat three with a time of 10.92 seconds. The three heats of the 100-meters had five new personal bests set or tied, along with a pair of season bests.

In her final race of the 2021 season, Brown finished seventh in her heat of the 200-meters with a time of 23.57 seconds. She finished just behind Amarachukwu Obi (Middle Tennessee) at 23.49 seconds, while finishing ahead of Daija Lampkin (Alabama) at 24.18 seconds. Brown finished 22nd overall in the event – her first East Region Preliminary meet.

The 200-meters was won by Clark (Alabama) with a facility record of 22.13 seconds, while 11 other runners tied their personal best during the three heats.

