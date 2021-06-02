BREAKING: Gov. Kay Ivey Says She’ll Seek Re-Election in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she plans to seek a second full term next year.

The announcement was made through an emailed advisory this morning.

“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Ivey said. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

Her campaign Twitter account has said “running for re-election” for several days. This is not her official governor’s office account, which is separate from any campaign efforts.

If Ivey wins a second term, she could be in the governor’s office for ten years, not the customary eight for two-term governors.

When she ran in 2018, Ivey was the incumbent governor, but she was seeking her first term in office in that race, not re-election. Ivey became governor in 2017 upon the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

Under state law, she is eligible to serve two full terms in office in addition to completing the term of Bentley. If she runs and wins, Ivey could serve as governor from 2017 until January 2027.

Her re-election announcement says in the last four years, Alabama has created over 44,000 new jobs, built the best business climate of all 50 states and reached the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history, with more jobs available now than ever before.

Her campaign chairman is Jimmy Rane, the co-founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood.

Ivey, 76, is a native of Camden. She is a graduate of Auburn University. She served as state treasurer from 2003-2011 and as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017, when she ascended to the governor’s office upon Bentley’s resignation.

Alabama News Network will update this story.