Country Music Star Martina McBride to Perform at Riverwalk Stadium on August 14

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed and the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs present country music icon Martina McBride in concert at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday, August 14.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.montgomeryal.gov via the events tab (DIRECT LINK: https://bit.ly/3pcTtmR) or in person at the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs located at 200 Coosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

Martina McBride has recorded thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits compilations, one “live” album, as well as two additional compilation albums. Eight of her studio albums and two of her compilations have an RIAA Gold certification, or higher. In the U.S., she has sold over 14 million albums which include 20 Top Ten singles and six number one hits. In addition, McBride has won the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” award four times (tied with Reba McEntire for the second-most wins) and the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Female Vocalist” award three times. She is also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.

Joining Martina McBride will be Special Guests, The Wilson Brothers Band who will bring their special blend of Southern rock, country and blues to the stage.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.