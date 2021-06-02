Daily PM Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler



Our weather pattern will continue to be fairly active with afternoon showers and storms over the next several days. Storms that do develop will be capable of brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Outside of the storms, hot and humid conditions will persist. Temps climb into the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the upper 60s. It’s now looking like our rain chances go down a bit for the upcoming weekend. We will still have a few dotting the landscape but outdoor plans are looking a lot better for Saturday and most of Sunday. We head into next week with more of the same. Scattered showers and storms otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. Temps remain in the mid to upper 80s for highs.