Gov. Ivey Looking at Other Options for Prison Construction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she’s looking at other options for prison construction after a plan to lease prisons was set back by financing troubles.

Ivey made the statement Wednesday, a day after the June 1 deadline passed for companies to have financing in place for the prison leases.

The governor said she plans to meet with legislators to discuss alternative options to fund the construction and maintenance of new prison facilities and to examine options that remain on the table with private companies.

