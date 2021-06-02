Montgomery Cold Case Unit Releases New Information in 2018 Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force has released both video and pictures of multiple vehicle in the area where the murder of Steven White, Jr. happened.

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, White was leaving the Alabama Hotel on Monticello Drive when several unknown subjects began shooting into his vehicle. Multiple bullets struck him. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the names of drivers and occupants of the vehicles seen in the video. Police believe they are either witnesses or potential suspects.

1/6 Suspect (53)

2/6 Suspect_018

3/6 Suspect_017

4/6 Suspect_011

5/6 Suspect_006 (3)



6/6 Suspect_004 (14)











If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Montgomery Cold Case Task Force at 334-832-2550 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.