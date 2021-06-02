Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in Off-Road Vehicle Threat

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the identity of of suspects wanted in a Theft of Property 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree investigation.

The suspects involved are wanted for the Theft and Criminal Mischief that occurred on Friday, May 28, around 2:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of Express Drive. The two suspects were seen on video driving a white 99-07 Ford F350 with a black flatbed when they stole a 16 ft black utility trailer containing a Can-Am Defender XMR (Side by Side). The property’s valued at $30,000. The Montgomery Police Department needs assistance with the suspect’s identity and location.

1/2 Theft Suspect Vehicle_002

2/2 Theft Suspect Vehicle



If you have any information regarding this investigation, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).