Montgomery Woman Arrested, Charged with Murder in Faro Court Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a person in connection the shooting death of 19-year-old Keiana Johnson, of Montgomery. MPD charged Jef’Daysha Woods, 20, of Montgomery with Murder and took her into custody on June 1.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, May 27, around 4:30 pm, in the 3500 block of Faro Court. MPD received a call of a person shot. At the scene, police and medics located Johnson suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported her to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Later around 4:50pm, at a local hospital, police responded to a call of an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. An investigation determined the subject was shot in the 3500 block of Faro Court as well.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.