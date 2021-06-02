Police Shooting Leaves Man Dead in Central Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

JEMISON, Ala. (AP) – A confrontation between police and a person who was firing a gun in a rural community in central Alabama left a man dead.

Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer says officers were sent to a home in the Chilton County town of Jemison on Monday because of reports that an armed man was threatening to shoot two other people.

Fulmer released a statement on social media saying multiple shots were fired by the time a Jemison police officer arrived, and the man and the officer exchanged gunfire. The man died on the scene and the officer wasn’t injured. Authorities haven’t released the name of anyone who was involved.

