Showers, Storms, Very Warm, And Humid

by Ben Lang

A case of the warm and muggies early Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting in the low 70s in many locations. There are also light to moderate showers in west Alabama, and it looks like that’s where the best chance for rain remains throughout the day. Elsewhere, expect a mostly cloudy sky and very warm afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s. Today’s showers and/or storms fade away after sunset for the most part, but the rest of the night looks mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday appears to feature a higher coverage of daytime showers and storms compared to Wednesday. Still, with breaks from the rain and pockets of sunshine, many locations reach the upper 80s. The rain chance looks a touch lower now for Friday through the weekend. However, daytime showers and thunderstorms of at least an isolated coverage remain possible. While the weekend doesn’t look like a washout, keep in mind that these summertime type storms can produce heavy downpours for short periods of time. Afternoon highs continue to warm into the upper 80s each afternoon.

Next week features more of the same though Wednesday. The coverage of rain trends a little higher once more, with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Otherwise, expect very warm and humid afternoons with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.