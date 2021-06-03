ALEA Investigates Fatal Crash Involving 2-Year-Old & 5-Year-Old, 5 Other Traffic Fatalities Over Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated seven traffic fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend, however ALEA stated there was a ‘dramatic decrease’ in boating and drowning deaths as there were none. Last year they investigated 10 boat crashed and four drownings.

The seven traffic fatalities for this Memorial Day weekend were:

*Four people killed in a single crash on Saturday, May 29, in St. Clair County. The car left the roadway and entered Logan Martin lake. A 2-year-old and 5-year-old child occupied the car in addition to two other passengers.

*One driver in a two-vehicle crash killed in Shelby County.

*The driver in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

*A motorcyclist in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said “Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult parts of a Trooper’s job. Sadly, this year

we investigated a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four loved ones at one time.”

During the holiday weekend, ALEA Troopers joined their law enforcement partners across the state and the nation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which included sobriety checks. Between Saturday and Monday, Troopers issued 21 citations for Driving Under the Influence and five citations for Boating Under the Influence. Grants administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) provided funds to cover additional Trooper shifts during this initiative.

This year’s official Memorial Day Weekend was from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31.