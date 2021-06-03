ASU Athletics: Alabama State wins Magee/Jacket Award, finishes second in Henry Award and Commissioner’s Cup standings

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics was awarded the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), announced by the conference office Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama State earned 90 total points to win the award by 9.5 points over Prairie View A&M and by 24 over third-place Jackson State. The department claimed titles on the women’s side in soccer, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, and softball to win the award.

Meanwhile, the Hornets finished second in the C.D. Henry Award (male sports) with 59 points, finishing behind Prairie View A&M with 70 points and ahead of Jackson State with 51.5 points. Alabama State was able to capture the men’s indoor track and field championship this season to help them finish second in the standings. Alabama State also finished second in the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award with 147.0 points despite playing fewer sports than eventual champion Prairie View A&M (151.5 points). The finish ends a six-year streak of winning the award by Alabama State which is tied for the most consecutive Commissioner’s Cups in conference history.

The Hornets won nine regular season and/or tournament championships during the 2021 season, making three appearances in NCAA tournaments, an appearance at the NCAA East Preliminary Track and Field Championships, and finished runner-up in four other sports.

