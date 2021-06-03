Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Re-Election Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that he will seek re-election to a second term as the state’s top prosecutor.

He made the announcement this morning on the steps of his office in downtown Montgomery. When rain started falling, he went back inside without taking questions.

Marshall’s campaign themes are to fight violent crime, political corruption and defend Alabama against what he calls the Biden Administration’s overreach.

“This year, defending Alabama’s sovereignty has taken on a whole new meaning under an administration that cares little about the individuality of our fifty states. I’ve sued the Biden Administration to fight for energy independence. I’ve sued the Biden Administration to remove burdensome mandates on federal grants. I’ve sued the Biden Administration to ensure that our cattle farmers aren’t forced to pay taxes on the emissions of their livestock. I’ve sued to stop the census bureau from counting illegal aliens for purposes of apportionment, and I’ve sued to stop the national archivist from ratifying the defunct Equal Rights Amendment,” he said in a statement.

Marshall was appointed as attorney general by then-Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017, after Attorney General Luther Strange resigned to become U.S. Senator when then-Sen. Jeff Sessions resigned to become attorney general under President Trump. Marshall was previously the district attorney for Marshall County.

Marshall won election to a full term in office in 2018.

The Alabama primaries are May 24, 2022.