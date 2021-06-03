It’s Wedding Season! Station 19 & Grey’s Anatomy Finales TONIGHT

by Janae Smith

1/4 Station 19 finale 06.03

2/4 Station 19 Finale img 06.03 STATION 19 - “Forever and Ever, Amen” – Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)JASON GEORGE, BARRETT DOSS

3/4 Greys Anat Finale 06.03

4/4 Grey Anat finale 06.03 img GREY’S ANATOMY - “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright)ELLEN POMPEO







Station 19 FINALE “Forever and Ever, Amen” – Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test.

Grey’s Anatomy FINALE “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision

The Station 19 & Grey’s Anatomy season finales begin TONIGHT at 7PM on your local ABC32!