Person Rescued from Second Floor of Gilmer Ave. House Fire in Critical Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred on June 1.

Fire un its responded to a fire alarm at a residence in the 1500 block of Gilmer Avenue. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home. They declared it a W-3 working fire.

Neighbors notified firefights that a person was inside the home. After conducting a primary search, they found a person on the second floor of the home. Medics treated the person and transported them to a local hospital for more care. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue continues to investigate the cause of the fire.