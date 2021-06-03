Prattville Police Investigating Theft at Kay’s Jewelry Store on Cobbs Ford Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are investigating a theft at a Kay’s Jewelry Store located at 2471 Cobbs Ford Road. The incident occurred on June 1.

Three unknown men entered the store and once inside they kept redirecting the salesclerk to pull jewelry from the display cases. Police say another appeared to observe what was going on and proceeded to assist the other clerk. Then the male in the white t-shirt and black ball cap (pictured) reaches into the display case and snatches a necklace. He then turns and walks out of the store.

1/8 Suspects_006 (2)

2/8 Suspects_005 (3)

3/8 Suspects_004 (4)

4/8 Suspects_003 (5)

5/8 Suspects_002 (6)



6/8 Suspects (7)

7/8 Suspects_010

8/8 Suspects_009















The other two males soon follow behind him.

The males left in a dark colored GMC Envoy. The Envoy displayed tag number: 46AY734.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the three suspects, Prattville police urge you call the 334-595-0252 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.