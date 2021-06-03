Rain & Storms Sticking Around

by Shane Butler

We’re in the midst of an active weather that plans to stick around. A frontal boundary works into the area and weakens overnight into Friday. Scattered showers and storms will develop along and south of the boundary Friday. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will try to reach the mid to upper 80s for highs over the next several days. Clouds and rain will knock the heat off at times. Morning temps will hover in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The upcoming weekend will be split. We’re thinking fewer storms on Saturday but more rain coverage for Sunday. The following work week is setting up to start out wet with a continuation of showers and storms. We expect less rain activity later in the week.