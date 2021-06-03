Showers And Storms In Greater Supply Thursday

by Ben Lang

Thursday began with dense fog in south Alabama and some rain in west Alabama. A dense fog advisory expires at 8AM Thursday morning for Covington, Butler, and Crenshaw counties. Until then, visibility could fall below one quarter mile at times. There wasn’t much rain Thursday morning, but expect a much higher chance for rain later today. There will likely be rain-free spots, and some breaks of sunshine at times. Temperatures could top out in the upper 80s for rain-free locations. Elsewhere, temperatures all depend on where and when its raining.

Showers and storms may continue into part of Thursday evening, but Thursday night trends mostly rain-free. Showers and storms return to our forecast Friday afternoon, though there may be less of them Friday than Thursday. Again, temperatures in rain-free locations are liable to warm into the upper 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds outside of any showers or storms.

The weekend rain chances remain more isolated, but not completely zero. Keep in mind that any showers or storms that form could produce locally heavy downpours. You might need to pause outdoor activities temporarily. Otherwise, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The daytime rain chance looks healthier for the first few days of next week. With plenty of warmth and humidity, it appears scattered showers and storms form each afternoon and continue through the evenings. Most of the rain tapers off each night. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to around 90° each day, while lows only fall into the upper 60s to near 70°.