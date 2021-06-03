Stolen Confederate Chair Monument Back in Place

by Alabama News Network Staff

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – A Confederate monument that was stolen and became the object of an odd ransom scheme is back in an Alabama cemetery where it once stood. But who took the chair is still in dispute. A Louisiana man charged in the odd disappearance of the so-called Jefferson Davis Chair surrendered to authorities Wednesday and was freed on $30,000 bail. But his lawyer says Jason Warnick had nothing to do with the chair’s removal from a cemetery in Selma earlier this year. Warnick’s girlfriend and a third person also are facing charges.

