UPDATE: PNC Completes Acquisition of BBVA

by Alabama News Network Staff

PNC Financial Services Group says it has completed its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary BBVA USA. Both banks have locations in Montgomery and elsewhere in Alabama.

PNC says it is now the fifth largest U.S. commercial banking organization with over $560 billion in assets.

Until conversion of bank systems and branches, expected in October, PNC and BBVA customers will continue to be served through their respective branches, websites and mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers, PNC says.

PNC will provide comprehensive information to BBVA USA customers prior to the conversion.