Wetumpka Worker Shortage – Chamber of Commerce Hosts Job Fair

by Mattie Davis

The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair to combat the reported worker shortage in their area.

Business is booming in Wetumpka following the exposure they have had on HGTV’s Hometown Takeover. Some business owners saying they are getting the kind of business they normally have on Saturdays on Mondays now.

The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce is reporting an employment crisis in the area. They hosted a job fair specifically for hospitality business which are being hit the hardest by the shortage. Their “Wetumpka Works Together” fair was open to the public, showcasing full-time and part-time jobs.

Chamber of Commerce officials hope this event gets the word out that Wetumpka needs their community to step up so they can all prosper.

“We really need to be able to meet the needs of our local tourists,” Shellie Whitfield Executive Director of the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce said. “We’re so lucky to have them, and we want people to have a good experience when they come to Wetumpka. It’s important that we pull out all the stops and work together to make that happen.”