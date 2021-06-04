ADOL Makes Filing for Unemployment Benefits Easier

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has improved an existing portal to allow unemployment compensation claimants to digitally upload various types of information related to their unemployment claim.

The improved portal will allow claimants to upload identity documents, such as a driver’s license, social security card, and address verification documents; medical documentation, and self-employment documentation, like Schedule C, 1099’s, etc.

This documentation is needed for common claim issues including account review required, PUA eligibility issues, leave of absence issues, and more.

“We’ve heard the complaints that it’s difficult to provide us with information,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “By upgrading this portal, we’re giving claimants ONE place to send their information, hopefully helping to eliminate some of the frustration. This is not a silver bullet, and claimants should still expect to wait while issues are resolved, but this is a definite improvement.”

The inquiry portal can be accessed at https://labor.alabama.gov/ contacts/UCEntry/. Claimants should know they will only be allowed to submit ONE entry; no other entries will be accepted while the existing inquiry is pending. Only inquiries submitted through the portal will be reviewed.