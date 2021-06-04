ADPH Updating COVID-19 Dashboard Less Frequently Due to Drop in Numbers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Along with decreases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will be updating its dashboard less frequently.

This is the new schedule effective June 7:

· The Data and Surveillance Dashboard will update on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

· The Vaccine Distribution Dashboard will update on Tuesday and Thursday.

· No weekend updates will be made.

The following statement was placed on the COVID-19 dashboard regarding the removal of the number of people presumed to have recovered:

“The goal in data presentation is to provide the most accurate reflection of the pandemic’s effect on the population. As part of this visualization, a number of categories were used, including defining parameters for presumed recoveries. Early in the pandemic, persons were presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 if they had not died more than a month after their illness onset or test date. With more recent developments in this pandemic, this estimate is less accurate. A small percentage of persons may become re-infected; and such persons could be counted twice. Additionally, some people experience a variety of post-COVID conditions more than a month after initial infection, even if they were asymptomatic. Thus, it may not be appropriate to classify persons with persistent or late onset symptoms as recovered. Post-COVID conditions are not reportable to public health at this time, so ADPH does not have data for these patients.”

Additional information may be provided in the future as ADPH gathers more data on the pandemic.