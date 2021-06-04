Alabama falls to NC State in Regional Opener

by Adam Solomon

RUSTON, La. – Alabama suffered an 8-1 loss to No. 16 NC State in the opening round of the NCAA Ruston Regional on Friday afternoon at J.C. Love Field. The loss moves UA to the elimination game on Saturday and sets the Tide at 31-25 on the season.

NC State totaled nine hits in the game, all of which went for extra bases. Five of those hits were home runs with the homers accounting for all eight State runs. The Wolfpack homered twice in the second to go with a home run in the third, fifth and eighth innings. Alabama added to the home run total with a solo homer from Jackson Tate for the Tide’s lone run on the day.

Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-5) suffered the loss while NC State starter Reid Johnston (8-2) picked up the win. Johnston threw 8.0-plus innings allowing one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts for the win.

From Head Coach Brad Bohannon

“NC State threw a couple of punches there early – a four-run lead in this park is nothing, absolutely nothing – and I felt like we wobbled a bit, or wobbled a lot, and we really haven’t done that much this year. All we can do is flush it, get rested up tonight and get ready for tomorrow. We can’t think about trying to win three games the next two days or four in the next three, just have to worry about tomorrow when we find out who we’re playing.”

How It Happened

B2 | Luca Tresh sent a solo home run over the wall in left-center to get NC State on the board. Devonte Brown followed with a solo shot of his own to double the lead. (2-0, NC State)

B3 | A one-out walk put a man on for Tyler McDonough who cleared the bases with a two-run home run to right. (4-0, NC State)

T5 | Jackson Tate got the Tide on the board with a solo home run. (4-1, NC State)

B5 | State drew a pair of leadoff walks before Jose Torres delivered a three-run home run to left-center. (7-1, NC State)

B8 | Brown recorded his second solo home run of the day. (8-1, NC State)

Postgame Notes

The two teams totaled 13 hits, 11 of which went for extra-bases. There were five doubles and six home runs recorded between the Tide and Wolfpack.

Jackson Tate homered in today’s contest and has recorded four of his six home runs across his last nine games.