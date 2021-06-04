Another Round Of Showers And Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms return to our forecast Friday afternoon, though there may be less of them Friday than Thursday. Temperatures in rain-free locations are likely to warm into the upper 80s. Our sky may remain mostly cloudy throughout the day outside of any showers or storms. Showers and storms taper off this evening, while the sky remains mostly cloudy overnight. Lows only fall into the upper 60s at best.

Saturday’s afternoon showers and storms likely remain more isolated, while our sky could be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures likely warm into the upper 80s. Sunday’s rain chance appears a bit higher, though still features a scattered coverage of afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures peak in the upper 80s.

The daytime rain chance looks healthier for the first few days of next week. Monday’s rain chance looks the highest. With plenty of warmth and humidity, it appears scattered showers and storms form each afternoon and continue through the evenings. Most of the rain tapers off each night. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to around 90° each day, while lows only fall into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Next Thursday and Friday may not feature as much rain. Temperatures could trend warmer, with highs in many locations peaking in the low 90s. Low temperatures may not cool below the 70s.