Auburn University Allowing Full Capacity, Full Tailgating at Jordan-Hare Stadium for Upcoming Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn Athletics plans to allow 100 percent capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium and full on-campus tailgating for the 2021 football season, Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Friday.

“There is nothing like a fall weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains,” Greene said. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight, to the postgame celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all of the shared experiences with friends and family. We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.”

This spring, Auburn University announced its plans for a full in-person, on-campus academic and student life experience for fall 2021. The decision was made in consultation with state and local health officials and with input from shared governance groups representing students, faculty and staff.

TICKETS

The Auburn Family can join head coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers this fall with the purchase of new Tigers Unlimited (TUF) football season tickets for the 2021 season, available now while supplies last.

The purchase of a Gray zone TUF season ticket guarantees access to lower-level seats inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium for all seven home games this fall, while TUF Bronze zone season tickets are also available in the upper level.

Tigers Unlimited members will have access to renew their seats and choose seat locations in 2022 before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Tigers Unlimited members also have the ability to purchase away game and bowl tickets, based on priority and availability.

Click here to pick your seats and purchase new Tigers Unlimited season tickets for the 2021 season, and be a part of the best game day experience in the nation. Additional information is available by contacting the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010 Option 1.

Upper-level public season tickets, mini packs and single game tickets will go on sale later this summer, based on availability. Fans looking to purchase single game tickets are also encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary ticket marketplace of Auburn Athletics.

TIGER WALK CLUB

Tiger Walk Club memberships are on sale now for the 2021 Auburn football season. Tiger Walk Club members have access to air-conditioned space with food and non-alcoholic beverages, a cash bar and large TVs to enhance your college football game day experience. The Tiger Walk Club opens three hours pregame and remains open one hour postgame. Click here for more information or call (855) 282-2010, Option 2.

TAILGATING AND PARKING

With the return of campus tailgating, fans are encouraged to reserve their turnkey tailgate experience through Tailgate Guys by visiting their website or calling 334-209-1259.

On-campus parking through Bruno Event Team can be purchased here.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Auburn Athletics will continue with full digital ticketing for the 2021 season. Digital tickets help to improve ticket delivery, minimize fraud, improve security and make sharing tickets quick and easy. For additional information on digital tickets, click here.

ADDITIONAL GAME DAY INFO

Additional information will be available at AuburnTigers.com/gameday heading into the home opener on Sept. 4 vs. Akron.

2021 HOME SCHEDULE