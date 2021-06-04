Group Representing Landlords Asks Supreme Court to End Eviction Moratorium

by Alabama News Network Staff

Groups representing landlords are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal moratorium on evicting tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Association of Realtors is leading the petition that argues the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in issuing the order.

The order is now set to expire June 30.

The emergency petition asks for a lower court decision blocking the order to go into effect immediately.

