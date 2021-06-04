Huey Magoo’s Announces Two of Four Locations Coming to the River Region

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to a public relations representative with Huey Magoo’s, the Florida-based Chicken Tenders chain is opening locations in the River Region.

The representative announced two of the four locations. The two locations are: Festival Plaza, 8001 Vaughn Road, Montgomery and between Outback and Panera on Cobbs Ford Road, Prattville.

The Montgomery location’s Grand Opening is in October with the Prattville location’s Grand Opening scheduled for 2022’s first quarter.

We’ll know the locations of the remaining two restaurants at a later date.