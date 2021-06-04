Judge Issues Gag Order in Capital Murder Case for Man Accused of Killing 5-Week-Old Infant

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man accused of killing his five week old baby made his first appearance in front of a judge Friday. Caleb Whisnand, Sr. is charged with Capital Murder in the death of 5 week old Caleb Whisnand, Jr.

According to court records, Caleb Whisnand, Sr. intentionally caused death to infant Caleb Whisnand, Jr. Blunt force trauma to the head caused the death.

Whisnand Sr. and the child’s child mother, Angela Gardner, reported the missing on Monday, May 10. Police found the child’s body in a remote area in Lowndes County on Wednesday shortly after the Gardner and Whisnand Sr. held a press conference asking the public to assist in finding one-month old Whisnand Jr.

Whisnand, Sr. had his preliminary hear Friday morning. Judge Tiffany B. McCord is the judge case. She issued a gag order in the case meaning cameras won’t be allowed in the courtroom.