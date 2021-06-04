Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect(s) in Three Vehicle Break-ins

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police department is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred in the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The listed vehicle in the still shots is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department in reference to an Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Motor Vehicle investigation that occurred on May 12.

Investigators advise that the occupant(s) of the vehicle broke into 3 vehicles on May 12. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2017-2020 black Nissan Rogue. The vehicle appears to have damage on the front passenger and back passenger side doors from an accident. The Nissan also has chrome molding around the windows.

Police ask that anyone with any information on the vehicle described above, call the Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.