Montgomery Public Schools’ Summer School Program Begins Monday, June 7th

by Ja Nai Wright

Summer School is normally held for those select few kids that need a bit more help catching up on their education. Since the pandemic had many students sitting at home. This year’s summer program has been opened up to all MPS students who would like to attend.

Even though this is not a regular school year, it may feel that way to the students. Schools will not have uniforms over the summer but they will have a dress code. School buses will be provided as transportation and breakfast and lunch will also be available for students.

Superintendent Moore says that summer school is expected to have over 12 thousand students in attendance. MPS wants to ensure that the students get access to the education they may have missed during the regular school year.