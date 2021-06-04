Stop the Gun Violence Rally at Capitol Steps Commemorates National Gun Violence Awareness Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday the NAACP, Moms Demand Action, and various other organizations gathered at the Capitol steps for the Stop the Gun Violence Rally.

June 4th is National Gun Violence Awareness day.

Participants wore orange shirts in a show of solidarity against gun violence.

According to organizers the rally was to honor the live of people who have been affected by gun violence.

The organizations are advocating for assault rifle bans, more thorough background checks, and a waiting period for gun purchases.