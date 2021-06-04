The Look And Feel Of Summer!

by Shane Butler

Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms seems to cover our weather until further notice. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s with occasionally lower 90s for highs. Overnight temps hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A stream of gulf moisture will continue into the area over the weekend into early next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday but more likely Sunday through Tuesday. These will be typical afternoon showers and storms capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Fortunately, where they do occur the heat will back off. Longer range data suggesting less rain activity heading into the latter half of next week. As a result, temps climb back into the lower 90s for highs.