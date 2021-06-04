The Salvation Army Celebrates National Donut Day with Free Donuts for Veterans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day across America. And to celebrate the day, the Salvation Army gave out free donuts and water to veterans.

The water and donuts were given to the veterans and staffers at the Perry Hill Road U.S Department of Veterans Affairs as they entered the entrance of the emergency room in the visiting center. Forty dozen of the sweet treats were given with a good morning and a smile as they gave the donuts away.

The donuts were given at three VA locations. They were: Perry Hill, Chantilly and Tuskegee.

Here’s how many donuts were given away at each location:

40 dozen at Perry Hill

35 dozen at Tuskegee

25 dozen at Chantilly