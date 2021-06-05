Bama’s Montana Fouts Throws Perfect Game to Advance in WCWS

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montana Fouts threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts on her 21st birthday as Alabama beat UCLA 6-0 Friday night in Oklahoma City to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

There had been four individual perfect games and one combined in World Series history before Fouts’ gem.

The most recent was by Courtney Blades of Southern Mississippi in 2000.

Fouts opened the seventh inning by striking out U.S. Olympians Bubba Nickles and Rachel Garcia swinging. UCLA’s final batter, Aaliyah Jordan, flied out deep to left field.

The Crimson Tide need one more win to reach the best-of-three championship series.

