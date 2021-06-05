PHOTO GALLERY: Prattville Farmers Market Now Open on Saturdays Through August 28

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

5/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network



6/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

7/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network

8/8 Prattville Farmers Market – June 5, 2021 – Alabama News Network















The Prattville Farmers Market is now open through the summer, featuring fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables along with many other items for sale.

The farmers market is on Doster Road, just a few blocks from Main Street. It is in the Grove across from Pratt Park downtown.

Besides produce, you can find local honey, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, handmade bath and body products, plants and many other items.

“There is nothing store-bought here,” Philip Langham of Langham Farms told Alabama News Network. “It’s all fresh. These people work very hard for their living. They really appreciate everybody that comes out and supports them,” he said.

“We require that they have only locally-grown products or handmade products. It’s a community affair. The people come out to visit them, they buy things from them — you were supporting your local farmer,” Barbara Simpson, who manages arts and cultural events for the City of Prattville, said.

Throughout the season, there will also be live music, prize giveaways, guest speakers and guest chefs.

The Prattville Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from now through August 28, from 7:00 a.m. until noon.