Atlanta Falcons Trading Former Bama Star Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and former Alabama standout Julio Jones.

The Falcons will receive the Titans’ second-round pick in 2022 and their fourth in 2023 with Atlanta sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to Tennessee.

Jones, 32, will join running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown on an offense that ranked fourth in scoring in 2020.

COVERAGE FROM CBS SPORTS

The Falcons clear some much-needed salary cap space, while Tennessee needed more help at wide receiver after losing Corey Davis in free agency.

