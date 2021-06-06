Montgomery Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

by Mattie Davis

Loved ones of Mineola Smith celebrated her 100th birthday and the impact she has made on their lives.

Smith was born on June 6, 1921. Her friends and family honored her with a drive-by birthday party. Special visitors to the party included the Montgomery police and fire departments as well as “Sparky” the fire dog. Smith was recognized by both the Alabama House of Representatives and the City of Montgomery with certificates. Her loved ones say her healthy lifestyle and optimistic outlook on life have gotten her to this milestone. Smith credits her long life to her enduring faith in Jesus Christ.

“We cant do anything on our own,” Smith said. “Without Him, we can do nothing. But with Him, all things are possible.”