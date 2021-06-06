Numerous To Widespread Showers And Storms Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a gloomy one in central and south Alabama. The sky was overcast for much of the day, while the humidity was high. Showers and storms were rather heavy in west Alabama for a good bit of the day too. The coverage of showers and storms remains fairly high this evening, and some of these may slide further east to impact areas previously mainly rain-free. Showers and/or storms remain possible overnight too, but with a lower overall coverage. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity high. Temperatures only fall to around 70° at best.

Showers and storms become numerous to widespread again by Monday afternoon. Still, there could be some rain-free spots. But locations that do receive rain could easily pick up 1″+ of rain in a short period of time. With a break of sunshine here and there and pauses in the rain, many locations warm into the mid and even upper 80s. Showers and storms remain scattered to numerous through the evening, but again, the coverage of rain decreases overnight.

Tuesday also features a higher-than-usual chance for rain for this time of year. Again, locations that remain rain-free long enough could warm into the upper 80s with occasional breaks of sunshine here and there. Wednesday features a lower but still scattered coverage of showers and storms. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to around 90°.

Still looks like rain chances decline while high temperatures rise late this week. Still, isolated afternoon showers and storms remain possible Thursday and Friday, while high temperatures warm into the low 90s each day. Next weekend features a rather typical summertime setup, with enough humidity to support isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures peak in the low to perhaps mid 90s for a few locations.