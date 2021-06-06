Tourists to Find Worker Shortage at Alabama Beaches

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tourism officials say Alabama’s Gulf Coast beaches are seeing a surge of tourists that for some businesses could turn into their busiest June ever.

But they’re asking visitors to bring along a little extra patience, as businesses including hotels and restaurants struggle to find enough workers in an economy still emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

Al.com reports Orange Beach and Gulf Shores saw record occupancy of vacation rentals over the Memorial Day weekend.

Rental companies and retailers are welcoming the business. But they’re also working to give tourists some advance notice to expect heavy traffic and longer waits at restaurants.

Tourism bureaus in the Alabama coast have launched a summer marketing campaign around the slogan “Worth the Wait.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)