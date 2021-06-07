Baldwin County Deputy Drowns Rescuing Swimmers

by Alabama News Network Staff

William “Bill” Smith, A Baldwin County Sheriff Deputy died after rescuing swimmers in distress Sunday night.

Smith and another deputy were responding to a distress call around 6 pm on Fort Morgan which is located 22 miles west of Gulf Shores.

Attorney General Steve Marshall released the following statement Sunday night in regards to Deputy Smith’s Death: “Deputy Smith’s brave and swift response to save the life of another should cause us all to pause and reflect upon the sacrifice of all law enforcement. We can never repay Deputy Smith for putting the life of a potential victim ahead of his own. Tonight, we offer our prayers to Deputy Smith’s family and his friends and colleagues in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

All of the swimmers survived and the other deputy was hospitalized after the rescue.