Hot & Humid With PM Storms

by Shane Butler



A rather hot and humid weather pattern this week. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each day. A moist southerly wind flow will bring in gulf moisture to fuel those scattered showers and storms. Any storms will capable of brief heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Fortunately, where storms do occur the heat backs down. This weather setup looks to be the norm through midweek. We see our rain chances decreasing a bit late week and into the first half of the weekend. Showers and storm will still be around but not near as many. Temps continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Late in the weekend we trend upward for showers and storms with this holding on into the first part of next week.