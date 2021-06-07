Katie Boyd Britt Files Campaign Paperwork to Run for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Katie Boyd Britt has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission stating that she plans to run for U.S. Senate in Alabama in 2022. She has not made a public announcement.

The paperwork includes her statement and the naming of Britt for Alabama, Inc. as her campaign committee.

Britt, who lives in Montgomery, is a Republican.

Britt resigned as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama effective Friday. June 4.

Before joining the BCA in 2019, Britt was chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama). He announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election to a seventh term in 2022.

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers says Britt would be a strong candidate, especially in the state’s business community.

Currently, the Republicans in the race are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and Lynda Blanchard of Montgomery, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

The state primaries are May 24, 2022.