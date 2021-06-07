Lawsuit Targets Violence-Plagued Apartments in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The city of Birmingham has filed suit asking the owners of an apartment development to accomplish what local authorities haven’t been able to do: Stop violence in the complex.

A lawsuit announced Friday by the city demands that Birmingham’s Valley Brook Apartments owners be required to take steps to reduce gun violence and other illegal activities. That includes two killings since February and other gun-related incidents. Owner Steele Valley Brook hasn’t filed a response in court or listed its attorney.

