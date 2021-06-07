Man Charged with Arson in Montgomery Motel Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred in the 1500 block of Federal Drive. The fire happened at a motel located across the street from Garrett Coliseum.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire units located flames and smoke coming from the motel. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire but the structure of the motel suffered extensive damage.

An investigation into the fire revealed Oliver Turner as a suspect that caused the fire. Police gathered enough evidence to charge Turner with Arson.

Montgomery Fire/ Rescue will continue investigating the fire.