Montgomery County Mugshots (05/16/21-05/26/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ASHLEY, DERRICK – Poss of Marijuana 1st
BARROW, CAITLIN – Probation Violation
BODY, QUINDARIUS – Poss Marijuana 2nd
BOOTH, DEION – Hold for Other
COLEY JR, SAMUEL – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
GADDY, DECOREA – Theft of Property 1st
HART, BRAZIL – Probation Revocation
HOGAN, JEREMY – Robbery 3rd
HOOD, MARK – Poss Burglar’s Tools
HUMPHREY, SHALETA – Probation Revocation
JONES, CALVIN – Robbery 1st
LAWSON KIERRA, ASIA – Probation Violation
MCQUEEN JR, EDDIE – Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing
MILES, WALTER – By Order of the Court
PELHAM, PHILLIP – Theft of Property 1st
PRINCE, JOVON – Robbery 3rd
REED, JONATHAN – By Order of Court
SIMMONS, LEONISE – Probation Revocation
SIMMONS, WILLIE – Kidnapping 1st
TAYLOR, BYRON – Domestic Violence 3rd
THRASH, SYANICE – Arson Second Degree
TORRANCE, CHRISTOPHER – Robbery 3rd (Threaten)
TURNER, XAVIER – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
WASHINGTON, CARLOS – Robbery 1st
