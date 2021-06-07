Montgomery County Mugshots (05/16/21-05/26/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/24 ASHLEY, DERRICK – Poss of Marijuana 1st

2/24 BARROW, CAITLIN – Probation Violation

3/24 BODY, QUINDARIUS – Poss Marijuana 2nd

4/24 BOOTH, DEION – Hold for Other

5/24 COLEY JR, SAMUEL – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle



6/24 GADDY, DECOREA – Theft of Property 1st

7/24 HART, BRAZIL – Probation Revocation

8/24 HOGAN, JEREMY – Robbery 3rd

9/24 HOOD, MARK – Poss Burglar’s Tools

10/24 HUMPHREY, SHALETA – Probation Revocation



11/24 JONES, CALVIN – Robbery 1st

12/24 LAWSON KIERRA, ASIA – Probation Violation

13/24 MCQUEEN JR, EDDIE – Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

14/24 MILES, WALTER – By Order of the Court

15/24 PELHAM, PHILLIP – Theft of Property 1st



16/24 PRINCE, JOVON – Robbery 3rd

17/24 REED, JONATHAN – By Order of Court

18/24 SIMMONS, LEONISE – Probation Revocation

19/24 SIMMONS, WILLIE – Kidnapping 1st

20/24 TAYLOR, BYRON – Domestic Violence 3rd



21/24 THRASH, SYANICE – Arson Second Degree

22/24 TORRANCE, CHRISTOPHER – Robbery 3rd (Threaten)

23/24 TURNER, XAVIER – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)

24/24 WASHINGTON, CARLOS – Robbery 1st

















































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 6/16-5/26!

