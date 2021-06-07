Montgomery Man Wanted for Questioning in Woman’s Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Samuel Terrell Williams. He is wanted for questioning only in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson.

Williams is described as a 41-year-old man, 6’1″ ft. in height and weighing approximately 230lbs. Investigators request that Williams contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Williams, who also goes by the name of “Buck”, was the last person that was seen with Dotson, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Williams’ last known address is on Strathmore Drive in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Terrell Williams, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.