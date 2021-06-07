MPS Summer Learning Program Begins at Chisholm Elementary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Monday, June 7, was the first day of MPS’s summer learning program, Launch into Learning. Students began arriving with their parents just before 7:30 AM to the Chisholm school campus. For some of the students they were face-to-face for the first time, for most of the students they have been virtual since the pandemic began.

Upon their arrival, the students received temperature scans while wearing masks. They receive their breakfast and proceeded to their classroom.

1/5 IMG_7997

2/5 IMG_8008

3/5 IMG_8006

4/5 IMG_8012

5/5 IMG_8002









Their school schedule is as follows:

7:30 AM starts breakfast

1:00 PM they begin their epic enrichment program which lasts until 3pm which end their day.

Chisholm Elementary has about 195 students registered on roll. The Launch Into Learning Program goes on until July 29th.